It’s amazing to reflect on how much Bangladesh has achieved in 50 years: Johnson
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2021 09:56 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2021 09:59 PM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has congratulated Bangladesh on the golden jubilee of its independence, saying the country has had “amazing” achievements in the 50 years since its birth.
In a video message posted on Twitter on Friday, Johnson said the visit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 10 Downing Street in 1972 was “instrumental” in forging the friendship between the two countries.
Bangladesh is also celebrating founding father Bangabandhu’s birth centenary along with the 50th Independence Day.
Johnson “fondly” recalled being welcomed to Bangladesh with “great deal of warmth and generosity” in 2018. He was then the foreign secretary of the UK.
The bond between the two countries is “incarnated” by the 600,000-strong British Bangladeshi community, who contributes “so much to the United Kingdom everyday”, he said.
“I think particularly of the fantastic doctors and nurses in our NHS, many of whom are helping to treat and vaccinate people in our battle against COVID-19,” he said urging all to support their efforts by taking up the offer of a vaccination when it comes to them.
I want to congratulate the people of Bangladesh on your 50th anniversary.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 26, 2021
The bond between our two nations is incarnated by the 600,000 strong British-Bangladeshi community, who contribute so much to our country #Bangladesh50#BritBanglaBondhon pic.twitter.com/kIw0BSFWtF
Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the world today, and the two countries share the ambition to create an “evermore prosperous and environmentally sustainable future”, the British premier said.
He said he looked forward to working with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, to seeing her again at COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
“But for now, as we look ahead to the next 50 years of British and Bangladeshi friendship, I wish everyone the very best for your golden jubilee,” Johnson added.
- Hasina, Rehana receive Bangabandhu’s Gandhi peace prize
- 4 dead after Hifazat mayhem: police
- Bangladesh, India must stay united against threats: Modi
- Clashes erupt over Modi’s visit
- Modi joins Hasina in celebrating Bangladesh, Bangabandhu
- Daily tally: 3,737 virus cases, 33 deaths
- 17 die in Rajshahi road crash
- Prince Charles praises Bangladesh
- Hasina, Rehana receive Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize-2020 for Bangabandhu
- Four killed in clashes after Hifazat mayhem in Chattogram: police
- In golden jubilee message, Biden seeks to work with Hasina
- Bangladesh, India must stay united against common threats: Modi
- Beauty of freedom diminishes with inappropriate use: Hamid
- Clashes erupt after prayers as Modi arrives in Bangladesh
Most Read
- Bangladesh ready to welcome India's Modi as it celebrates Bangabandhu, independence
- Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Dhaka
- Four killed in clashes after Hifazat mayhem in Chattogram: police
- Bangladesh logs 3,737 COVID cases, highest daily count in almost 9 months
- Indian PM Modi opens two-day Bangladesh visit
- Clashes erupt after prayers as Modi arrives in Bangladesh
- Indian PM Modi joins Hamid, Hasina in celebrating Bangladesh, Bangabandhu
- At least 17 die as gas cylinder explodes in three-vehicle pile-up in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of independence with its sight on a golden future
- Bangladesh, India must stay united against common threats: Modi