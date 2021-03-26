It’s amazing to reflect on how much Bangladesh has achieved in 50 years: Johnson

In a video message posted on Twitter on Friday, Johnson said the visit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 10 Downing Street in 1972 was “instrumental” in forging the friendship between the two countries.

Bangladesh is also celebrating founding father Bangabandhu’s birth centenary along with the 50th Independence Day.

Johnson “fondly” recalled being welcomed to Bangladesh with “great deal of warmth and generosity” in 2018. He was then the foreign secretary of the UK.

The bond between the two countries is “incarnated” by the 600,000-strong British Bangladeshi community, who contributes “so much to the United Kingdom everyday”, he said.

“I think particularly of the fantastic doctors and nurses in our NHS, many of whom are helping to treat and vaccinate people in our battle against COVID-19,” he said urging all to support their efforts by taking up the offer of a vaccination when it comes to them.

I want to congratulate the people of Bangladesh on your 50th anniversary.



The bond between our two nations is incarnated by the 600,000 strong British-Bangladeshi community, who contribute so much to our country

Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the world today, and the two countries share the ambition to create an “evermore prosperous and environmentally sustainable future”, the British premier said.

He said he looked forward to working with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, to seeing her again at COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

“But for now, as we look ahead to the next 50 years of British and Bangladeshi friendship, I wish everyone the very best for your golden jubilee,” Johnson added.