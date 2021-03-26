Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Dhaka
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2021 11:05 AM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2021 12:00 PM BdST
Bangladesh has rolled out the red carpet for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is set to join the twin celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of independence from Pakistan.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted Modi at Shahjalal International Airport Friday morning on his arrival.
Modi will join the celebrations at the National Parade Ground later in the day.
“Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our Neighbourhood First policy, and we are committed to further deepen and diversify it. We will continue to support Bangladesh's remarkable development journey, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership,” Modi tweeted ahead of his arrival.
Bangladesh's gratitude towards India for its assistance in the War of Independence in 1971 is one of the main reasons for inviting Modi during these national celebrations.
PM @narendramodi emplanes for Dhaka.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 26, 2021
During his Bangladesh visit he will take part in a wide range of programmes aimed at furthering cooperation with our friendly neighbour. pic.twitter.com/X5qzwvjFNF
