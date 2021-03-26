In golden jubilee message, Biden seeks to work with Hasina

Bangladesh is an “example of economic progress and a country of great hope and opportunity”, he said in a message on Friday, commending the country’s “remarkable achievements.

US Ambassador in Bangladesh Earl Miller read out the message in a video on Friday.

“Your hosting of one million Rohingya refugees is an example to the world of humanity and generosity. The United States will continue to be a steadfast partner in finding a durable solution to this crisis,” Biden added.

“I also applaud Bangladesh’s commitment on climate change and look forward to my Administration working closely with you on this important issue.”

“The United States values our friendship with Bangladesh, and we believe that shared commitments to democracy and human rights form the foundation of strong partnerships,” the 46th US president said.

“I look forward to working with you to strengthen these commitments to build an even brighter future for the people of our nations over the next 50 years and beyond.”

“I extend my best wishes to you and the people of Bangladesh on this important and historic day of celebration.”

After reading out Biden’s message, Miller said, “On the campus of Dhaka University in February, 1972, Senator Edward Kennedy said ‘Freedom is yours and the future belongs to the people of a new Bengali nation. For generations to come, the story of Bangladesh will be a lesson to the world. The birth of the Bengali nation will be an inspiration to other people in other lands, a symbol to all who share your love of life and the spirit of your courage, but who do not yet share your freedom’.”

On behalf of the American and Bangladeshi team at the United States Embassy in Dhaka, Miller said, “Happy 50th birthday, Bangladesh! We celebrate and rejoice with you. We honor the vision of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and salute the extraordinary journey of the Bangladeshi people.

“We send our best wishes for a bright prosperous future for all Bangladeshis that honors the sacrifices and democratic principles of the nation’s founding.

He went on: “As Tagore wrote in one of my favorite poems, Closed Path, let “new melodies break forth from the heart” as every hopeful day for the next fifty years and beyond a “new country is revealed with its wonders.”