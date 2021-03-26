In golden jubilee message, Biden seeks to work with Hasina
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2021 07:33 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2021 07:35 PM BdST
US President Joe Biden has congratulated the people of Bangladesh on the golden jubilee of its independence, saying that he looks forward to working with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Bangladesh is an “example of economic progress and a country of great hope and opportunity”, he said in a message on Friday, commending the country’s “remarkable achievements.
US Ambassador in Bangladesh Earl Miller read out the message in a video on Friday.
“Your hosting of one million Rohingya refugees is an example to the world of humanity and generosity. The United States will continue to be a steadfast partner in finding a durable solution to this crisis,” Biden added.
“I also applaud Bangladesh’s commitment on climate change and look forward to my Administration working closely with you on this important issue.”
“The United States values our friendship with Bangladesh, and we believe that shared commitments to democracy and human rights form the foundation of strong partnerships,” the 46th US president said.
“I look forward to working with you to strengthen these commitments to build an even brighter future for the people of our nations over the next 50 years and beyond.”
“I extend my best wishes to you and the people of Bangladesh on this important and historic day of celebration.”
After reading out Biden’s message, Miller said, “On the campus of Dhaka University in February, 1972, Senator Edward Kennedy said ‘Freedom is yours and the future belongs to the people of a new Bengali nation. For generations to come, the story of Bangladesh will be a lesson to the world. The birth of the Bengali nation will be an inspiration to other people in other lands, a symbol to all who share your love of life and the spirit of your courage, but who do not yet share your freedom’.”
On behalf of the American and Bangladeshi team at the United States Embassy in Dhaka, Miller said, “Happy 50th birthday, Bangladesh! We celebrate and rejoice with you. We honor the vision of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and salute the extraordinary journey of the Bangladeshi people.
“We send our best wishes for a bright prosperous future for all Bangladeshis that honors the sacrifices and democratic principles of the nation’s founding.
He went on: “As Tagore wrote in one of my favorite poems, Closed Path, let “new melodies break forth from the heart” as every hopeful day for the next fifty years and beyond a “new country is revealed with its wonders.”
- Hasina, Rehana receive Bangabandhu’s Gandhi peace prize
- 4 dead after Hifazat mayhem: police
- Bangladesh, India must stay united against threats: Modi
- Clashes erupt over Modi’s visit
- Modi joins Hasina in celebrating Bangladesh, Bangabandhu
- Daily tally: 3,737 virus cases, 33 deaths
- 17 die in Rajshahi road crash
- Prince Charles praises Bangladesh
- Clashes erupt after prayers as Modi arrives in Bangladesh
- Indian PM Modi joins Hamid, Hasina in celebrating Bangladesh, Bangabandhu
- Bangladesh logs 3,737 COVID cases, highest daily count in almost 9 months
- At least 17 die as gas cylinder explodes in three-vehicle pile-up in Bangladesh
- Prince Charles praises Bangladesh for progress in its 50-year journey
- Blinken greets Bangladesh on 50 years of independence
Most Read
- Bangladesh ready to welcome India's Modi as it celebrates Bangabandhu, independence
- Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Dhaka
- Indian PM Modi opens two-day Bangladesh visit
- Bangladesh logs 3,737 COVID cases, highest daily count in almost 9 months
- Indian PM Modi joins Hamid, Hasina in celebrating Bangladesh, Bangabandhu
- Clashes erupt after prayers as Modi arrives in Bangladesh
- At least 17 die as gas cylinder explodes in three-vehicle pile-up in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of independence with its sight on a golden future
- Four killed in clashes after Hifazat mayhem in Chattogram: police
- Bangladesh observes Genocide Day with one-minute blackout