Hasina, Rehana receive Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize-2020 for Bangabandhu
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2021 08:30 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2021 08:31 PM BdST
Bangabandhu’s daughters Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana have received the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize-2020 awarded to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by the Indian government.
On a two-day visit to Bangladesh, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Hasina and Rehana with the prize at the National Parade Ground on Friday, the last day of the 10-day programmes organised to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.
The Ministry of Culture of India announced the names of Bangabandhu and Oman’s late Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said for the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 and 2019 respectively,
A jury led by Modi himself “unanimously” decided to select Bangabandhu for the prize.
The announcement of Bangabandhu’s name for the prize before his trip to Bangladesh was reported as a token of friendship between the two neighbouring nations by the Indian media.
Born in Tungipara of Gopalganj on March 17 in 1920, Bangabandhu ended up being the architect of Bangladesh's independence, paving the path for the country’s presence on the global map.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence on Mar 26, 1971 right before being arrested by the Pakistanis, triggering the war of independence which was led by the government then based in Kolkata.
“Modi has said Bangabandhu was a champion of human rights and freedom, and is a hero to Indians as well,” the Indian ministry added in its statement.
He also said the legacy and inspiration of Bangabandhu has made the heritage of both countries more comprehensive and deep-rooted, and that the path shown by Bangabandhu has laid a strong foundation for the partnership, progress and prosperity of both countries over the last decade.
Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by the government of India since 1995, the 125th Birth Anniversary commemoration year of Mahatma Gandhi.
The past awardees include luminaries like Julius Nyerere, former president of Tanzania, Gerhard Fischer of Germany, Ramakrishna Mission, Baba Amte (Shri Murlidhar Devidas Amte), late Nelson Mandela, former president of South Africa, the Grameen Bank of Bangladesh, Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa, Shri Chandi Prasad Bhatt, and Indian Space Research Organisation.
Recent awardees include Vivekananda Kendra, India (2015); Akshaya Patra Foundation, India and Sulabh International (jointly for 2016); Ekal Abhiyan Trust, India (2017) and Yohei Sasakawa, Japan (2018).
