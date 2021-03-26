Hamid, Hasina pay homage to freedom fighters as Bangladesh marks 50 years of independence

On this day in 1971, Bengalis confronted the torture by the Pakistani occupation forces and waged a war against them to achieve independence. The nation celebrates the day with special importance this year as Bangladesh completes half a century of its independence.

Bangladesh is simultaneously celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation. Heads of state and government from the neighbouring countries haze joined the festivities that began on Mar 17, Bangabandhu’s birthday.

The president and the prime minister paid their tribute to the gallant sons of the soil at the National Monument at 6 am on Friday. A group of armed forces saluted, while the bugle played a sad tune. Hamid and Hasina stood in silence for a minute.

Afterwards, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain paid their homage to the war heroes by placing wreaths.