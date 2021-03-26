Hamid, Hasina pay homage to freedom fighters as Bangladesh marks 50 years of independence
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2021 09:31 AM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2021 09:31 AM BdST
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid their homage to valiant freedom fighters at the National Memorial as Bangladesh celebrates the golden jubilee of independence.
On this day in 1971, Bengalis confronted the torture by the Pakistani occupation forces and waged a war against them to achieve independence. The nation celebrates the day with special importance this year as Bangladesh completes half a century of its independence.
Bangladesh is simultaneously celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation. Heads of state and government from the neighbouring countries haze joined the festivities that began on Mar 17, Bangabandhu’s birthday.
Afterwards, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain paid their homage to the war heroes by placing wreaths.
- Bangladesh observes 'one-minute blackout'
- Young people reflect on Bangladesh at 50
- Bangladesh ready for Modi
- Nation celebrating 50 years of independence
- Hasina calls for new nation-building efforts
- Bangabandhu, 4 national leaders on first list of FFs
- Rohingya refugees rebuild huts
- Virus death count rises by 34, most in 3 months
- Bangladesh observes Genocide Day with one-minute blackout
- Youths keen to battle inequality, corruption to shape Bangladesh’s future after 50 years
- Bangladesh ready to welcome India's Modi as it celebrates Bangabandhu, independence
- Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of independence with its sight on a golden future
- Bengalis waged first fight for freedom against Pakistanis at Rajarbagh Police Lines in 1971
- Hasina calls for new nation-building efforts as Bangladesh celebrates golden jubilee
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s COVID death count rises by 34, most in 3 months
- Bangladesh ready to welcome India's Modi as it celebrates Bangabandhu, independence
- Police to restrict traffic in Dhaka during celebrations of nation’s 50 years
- Bangladesh to receive 1.2m vaccine doses as ‘gift’ from India
- PM Hasina set to address nation ahead of Independence Day
- India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge
- Bangladesh to release list of freedom fighters on Independence Day
- Bangladesh to reopen educational institutions on May 23
- Bangladesh includes Bangabandhu, four national leaders on first list of freedom fighters
- Bangladesh emphasises tests, health rules as no lockdown decision yet: minister