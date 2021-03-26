Four killed in clashes after Hifazat mayhem in Chattogram: police 

Thousands of hardline Islamist members of the organisation from Darul Ulum Moinul Islam or Hathazari Boro Madrasa rampaged through Hathazari after Friday prayers in the afternoon.

Witnesses said the Hifazat activists marched in procession in protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh, condemning his government’s policy towards Muslims in India.

They ran riot at Hathazari Police Station, union land office and Dak bungalow.

The Hifazat activists from the madrasa attacked and vandalised the police station without provocation, said Mosiuddaula Reza, an additional superintendent of police.

They set fire to the land office and the car of the assistant commissioner of land, according to Ruhul Amin, executive officer of Hathazari Upazila.

The attackers barred the firefighters from entering the land office premises afterwards, he said.

They gathered outside the madrasa’s gate, blocking Chattogram-Khagrachhari Road later until 5:30pm.

Five people injured in the clashes at Hathazari were brought to Chattogram Medical College Hospital and the doctors declared four of them dead, said Assistant Sub-Ispector Shilabrata Barua at the police camp there.

All of them had bullet injuries, he added, but could not confirm their identities.

Azizul Haque Islamabadi, organising secretary of Hifzat, said four people were killed in “police attack and all of them were Hifazat workers”.

The dead are ‘Robiul’, ‘Mehraz’, ‘Abdullah’, and ‘Jamil’, according to Azizul who said three of them were students of the madrasa while the other is a tailor.

Hifazat emerged as a Qawmi madrasa-based organisation in 2010, and came into the limelight by opposing the Ganajagaran Mancha, which came into being in 2013 to push for the trial of crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War.

Members of Hifazat conducted a mayhem in Dhaka’s Motijheel by occupying Shapla Chattar on May 5, 2013 in protest against the government’s policy towards women.