Clashes erupt after prayers as Modi arrives in Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2021 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2021 05:26 PM BdST
The police have fired tear gas shells and water cannons to control the situation as clashes erupted after Friday prayers outside the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh.
The clashes erupted after Bangladesh Chhatra League activists tried to stop a group of Muslim worshippers who began protesting against Modi for his government’s policy towards minorities.
He arrived in Dhaka earlier in the day to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.
The police also fired rubber bullets and warning shots as the protesters torched two motorcycles outside the mosque.
As the police tried to enter the area, the protesters threw brickbats.
The agitators gathered inside the mosque after a large number of policemen came, bdnews24.com Photographer Asif Mahmud Ove reported from the scene.
At least 21 people injured in the clashes were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the police camp there. The injured included journalists, pro-government activists and protesters, he added.
