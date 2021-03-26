Clashes erupt after prayers as Modi arrives in Bangladesh

The clashes erupted after Bangladesh Chhatra League activists tried to stop a group of Muslim worshippers who began protesting against Modi for his government’s policy towards minorities.

He arrived in Dhaka earlier in the day to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

The police also fired rubber bullets and warning shots as the protesters torched two motorcycles outside the mosque.

Witnesses said the protesters took out a procession from the north gate of the mosque after the prayers. A group of BCL activists who came to the mosque to say their prayers resisted immediately and the clashes started.

As the police tried to enter the area, the protesters threw brickbats.

The agitators gathered inside the mosque after a large number of policemen came, bdnews24.com Photographer Asif Mahmud Ove reported from the scene.

At least 21 people injured in the clashes were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the police camp there. The injured included journalists, pro-government activists and protesters, he added.