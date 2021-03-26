Blinken greets Bangladesh on 50 years of independence

“On this special day, we join Bangladeshis in celebrating your Golden Jubilee!” he tweeted on Friday. Blinken also hopes that the two countries would continue to work together to fight climate change and tackle global challenges.

“As partners, we can address global challenges together, fight climate change, and promote a secure and prosperous future for the next 50 years,” he said.

Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

A 10-day programme to mark the twin occasions began on the 101st birth anniversary of Bangabandhu on Mar 17 and will end through Friday’s Independence Day celebrations.

Top leaders of five neighbouring countries have joined the celebrations in-person while many others sent greetings via messages.