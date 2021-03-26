Beauty of freedom diminishes with inappropriate use: Hamid

“Independence is the right of the people. However, the true meaning of freedom can only be achieved if it is used properly,” Hamid said on Friday. “The beauty of freedom diminishes with its inappropriate use. Liberation and arbitrariness cannot be treated in the same manner.”

Hamid spoke on the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence at the National Parade Ground.

The new and future generation should be educated about Bangabandhu's life, work, principles and ideology, said Hamid.

"Initiatives need to be taken so that we can represent Bangabandhu in the international arena in different languages. Researchers, historians and politicians need to play the pioneering role in this regard,” Hamid said.

Bangabandhu did not confine himself just as a friend of Bengal but became the friend of the world instead, he said.

“He had kinship for the oppressed-exploited people of the whole world,” Hamid said.

Bangabandhu did not achieve his vast political prudence through academic exercise, but learning was from his involvement with the masses, Hamid said.

“He used to understand the pulse of people, know their requirements and claims and also stand beside them in their time of need.”

Praising India as the closest neighbour and a “trusted friend” of Bangladesh, Hamid welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the the historic celebrations.

Hamid recalled with deep appreciation the unstinting moral and material support that the political leaders and people of India extended to Bangladesh during the War of Liberation.

"I remember with profound respect the heroes of Indian Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives in our great Liberation War."

He hoped that the visit by the prime minister of India will further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries, and wished continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of India.

The government and people of India provided shelter to 10 million Bangladeshis, arranged their food, provided training to the freedom fighters, supplied weapons, conducted diplomatic efforts to obtain the support of the outside world in favour of independence, he said.

"This is a unique example in the history of empathy and humanity. The people of Bangladesh always remember with gratitude the support and cooperation received from India during our Liberation War.”