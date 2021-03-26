Bangladesh logs 3,737 COVID cases, highest daily count in almost 9 months
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2021 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2021 04:01 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 3,737 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily count since Jul 2, taking the tally of infections to 588,132.
The death toll climbed to 8,830 after 33 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to data released by the government.
Another 2,057 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 531,951.
As many as 27,299 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 13.69 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 90.45 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.51 percent.
Globally, over 125.53 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.75 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
