Bangladesh, India must stay united against common threats: Modi

“We must remember that though we have similar possibilities in the area of trade and development, we also face similar threats, such as terrorism,” he said while speaking on the 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary in Dhaka on Friday.

“The ideologies and forces behind these inhuman acts are active even today. We not only need to be alert, but also need to stay united to fight them,” Modi added.

Modi said it was a “happy coincidence” that the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s liberation and the milestone of 75th year of India’s independence have arrived together.

“For both of our countries, in the 21st century, our journey over the next 25 years will be very important. We have a common heritage, we have common development also. We have common goals, and we have common challenges too.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised boosting cooperation with Bangladesh in trade and commerce and antiterrorism efforts.

"Both our countries have the power of democracy; we have a clear vision for moving forward. India and Bangladesh moving forward together, is equally important for the development of the entire region."

The governments of both India and Bangladesh are making meaningful efforts to find solutions for all issues 'with mutual trust and cooperation,' according to Modi.

"Our Land Boundary Agreement also bears testimony to this. Even during this coronavirus epidemic, there has been excellent coordination between both countries.

"We have worked together to create the SAARC Covid Fund, and coordinated training for our human resources.

India is very pleased that Made in India vaccines have been helpful for our brothers and sisters in Bangladesh."

Modi went on to pay homage to Bangabandhu for his vision, ideals and courage, while highlighting his birth centenary celebrations as an opportunity to further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

"Bangabandhu’s courage, his leadership, ensured that no power could keep Bangladesh under subjugation."

"I pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who dedicated his whole life for Bangladesh and its people. For us Indians, it is a matter of pride, that we had the opportunity to honour Respected Sheikh Mujibur, with the Gandhi Peace Prize."

The Indian leader also looked back on Bangladesh's struggle for independence, recalling that it was one of the first movements that he took part in.

"I must have been 20-22 years old, when along with many of my friends, I did satyagraha, (a form of passive resistance), for the liberation of the people of Bangladesh.

"As part of my efforts to support the liberation of Bangladesh, I also courted arrest and had a taste of life in prison. That is to say, there was as much of a longing for Bangladesh’s freedom in India, as there was in Bangladesh."

Modi stressed the need to engage and provide a platform to young people from both countries to further bolster bilateral ties, while announcing a scholarship programme for Bangladeshi youths.

"On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of India-Bangladesh relations, I would like to invite 50 young entrepreneurs from Bangladesh to India.

"They should come to India, connect with our start up and innovation ecosystems, meet our venture capitalists.

We too will learn from them, and they too will get an opportunity to learn. Along with this, I am also announcing, Subarno Jayanti scholarships for the youth of Bangladesh.