At least 17 die as gas cylinder explodes in three-vehicle pile-up in Bangladesh
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2021 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2021 04:28 PM BdST
At least 17 people have died in a pile-up involving a bus, a microbus and a small passenger carrier in Rajshahi.
The incident took place at Kapashia in Katakhali around 2 pm on Friday, said Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police.
Police said the death toll from the accident may rise as a gas cylinder exploded after the vehicles crashed into each other, leaving 11 people dead on the spot. Six other people died after being taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
The victims could not be identified immediately.
The Dhaka-bound bus of Hanif Paribhan was coming from Rajshahi and the microbus was heading towards Rajshahi, Quddus said citing witnesses.
Eleven people were burnt to death after the gas cylinder of the microbus exploded following a collision with the bus and a small passenger vehicle locally called ‘Leguna’.
Initial investigation suggests that a head-on collision took place between the vehicles, said Katakhali Police Station OC Motiar Rahman.
