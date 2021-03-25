Police to restrict traffic in Dhaka during celebrations of nation’s 50 years
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Mar 2021 04:17 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2021 04:17 PM BdST
The authorities will restrict traffic on key streets in Dhaka from Friday morning to Saturday evening when foreign guests will move during the celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of independence.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police announced the decision in a notice on Thursday.
Traffic will be completely halted for some time on the main roads due to the VVIP movement, said Iftekhairul Islam, a DMP spokesman.
Abu Saleh Mohammad Rayhan, joint commissioner at DMP’s Traffic Department, apologised to all for temporary problems and urged them to follow the directives.
More stories
- PM Hasina set to address nation
- Barguna court throws out case against bdnews24.com
- Mujib behind inclusive society: Pope
- Tell Bangabandhu's story with pride: Bhutan PM
- PM calls for regional peace, unity
- Daily tally: 3,567 virus cases, 25 deaths
- Bomb blast kills 3 in Gaibandha
- Sehri, Iftar timings published
Recent Stories
- PM Hasina set to address nation ahead of Independence Day
- Bangladesh to receive 1.2m vaccine doses as ‘gift’ from India
- Bangladesh administers over five million COVID vaccine doses
- Barguna court tosses out case against bdnews24.com editors over HBM Iqbal reports
- Pope Francis: Bangladesh's pluralistic, inclusive society is a result of Bangabandhu's vision
- Bomb blast at home kills three in Bangladesh
Opinion
Most Read
- UK jails man who encouraged terrorism in Bangladesh, violence against Hasina
- India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge
- 20 injured as Bangladesh Chhatra League, leftist students clash over Modi’s visit
- Bangladesh emphasises tests, health rules as no lockdown decision yet: minister
- Bangladesh’s COVID death count rises by 34, most in 3 months
- Myanmar junta's civilian rivals promise justice for Rohingya
- Pope Francis: Bangladesh's pluralistic, inclusive society is a result of Bangabandhu's vision
- Bangladesh logs 3,567 new virus cases, another 25 die in a day
- Sonia Gandhi remembers Bangabandhu emerging as the leader of a free people
- PM Hasina set to address nation ahead of Independence Day