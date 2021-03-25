Home > Bangladesh

Police to restrict traffic in Dhaka during celebrations of nation’s 50 years

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Mar 2021 04:17 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2021 04:17 PM BdST

The authorities will restrict traffic on key streets in Dhaka from Friday morning to Saturday evening when foreign guests will move during the celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of independence.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police announced the decision in a notice on Thursday.

Traffic will be completely halted for some time on the main roads due to the VVIP movement, said Iftekhairul Islam, a DMP spokesman.

Abu Saleh Mohammad Rayhan, joint commissioner at DMP’s Traffic Department, apologised to all for temporary problems and urged them to follow the directives.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories