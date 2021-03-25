PM Hasina set to address nation ahead of Independence Day

Her speech will be televised at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Hasina's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

Bangladesh achieved its victory in 1971 through a bloody nine-month war following Bangabandhu’s call for independence and a genocide launched by the Pakistani forces in the night of Mar 25 that year. The nation will observe the golden jubilee of its independence on Friday.

The celebrations of Bangabandhu's birth centenary began in March 2020, which coincides with the 50 years of Bangladesh's independence this year.

He declared Bangladesh independent on Mar 26, 1971 before he got arrested by the Pakistani forces. The war began against Pakistan following his call.

Bangladesh launched special programmes for 10 days from Mar 17 to 26 at the National Parade Ground to celebrate the twin occasions.

Top foreign guests from five neighbouring countries are joining the celebration. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver his speech as a special guest at the main venue of the celebrations on Mar 26.