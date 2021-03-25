Hasina calls for new nation-building efforts as Bangladesh celebrates golden jubilee

Hasina made the call to the citizens in her televised address to the nation on Thursday on the eve of the golden jubilee of independence.

“On this auspicious moment of golden jubilee, we must take an oath so that no one can play with people’s fate, or hinder the country’s progress again.”

Hasina called for people to renew their nation-building efforts, as envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, inspired by the spirit of the War of Independence.

“We are celebrating the golden jubilee of independence. But let’s not this celebration be only a formality. We have to take a fresh vow to raise our country to new heights keeping the Father of the Nation’s 100th birthday and 50 years of independence in mind.”

“It is a day of bliss for everyone,” Hasina said, pointing out that this year’s Independence Day has come with special zeal and fervour.

During her speech, the prime minister expressed gratitude to the people for bringing the Bangladesh Awami League, the political party that led the nation during the Liberation War, to power and give it the opportunity to oversee the celebrations of the twin occasions.

“Bangladesh beat all negative and depressing projections, enabling itself to stand in the world with its head held high. Bangladesh was projected as an instance of poverty and underdevelopment even a decade ago, but the development experts now present Bangladesh as a model of development and triumphing over poverty,” she said.

The World Bank calls Bangladesh “an inspiring story of reducing poverty” — with 25 million Bangladeshis lifted from poverty over 15 years. The share of children stunted by malnutrition has fallen by about half in Bangladesh since 1991 and is now lower than in India.

“Bangladesh invested in its most underutilized assets — its poor, with a focus on the most marginalised and least productive, because that’s where the highest returns would be,” Nicholas Kristof of The New York Times wrote on Mar 10.

Bangladesh achieved its victory in 1971 through a bloody nine-month war following Bangabandhu’s call for independence and a genocide launched by the Pakistani forces on the night of Mar 25 that year. The nation observes the golden jubilee of its independence on Friday.

The celebrations of Bangabandhu's birth centenary began in March 2020, which coincides with the 50 years of Bangladesh's independence this year.

Bangabandhu declared Bangladesh’s impendence on Mar 26, 1971, before he got arrested by the Pakistani forces.

Bangladesh launched special programmes for 10 days from Mar 17 to 26 at the National Parade Ground to celebrate the twin occasions.