Bangladesh’s COVID death count rises by 34, most in 3 months
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Mar 2021 04:09 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2021 04:09 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 3,587 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the tally of infections to 584,395.
The death toll climbed to 8,797 after 34 fatalities, the highest daily count since Dec 20, were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to data released by the government.
Another 1,985 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 529,894.
As many as 27,045 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 13.26 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 90.67 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.51 percent.
Globally, over 124.82 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.74 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
