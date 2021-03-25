Bangladesh to receive 1.2m vaccine doses as ‘gift’ from India
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Mar 2021 01:56 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2021 01:56 PM BdST
Bangladesh is set to receive an additional 1.2 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZenca vaccine as a gift from India on Friday.
The vaccine shipment will arrive in Dhaka on a flight around 8 am Friday, Dr Mohammad Robed Amin, the line director at the Non-Communicable Disease Control, said citing information from the foreign ministry.
The same day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka to join the twin celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.
“The shipment has nothing to do with the imported vaccine doses we brought from India,” Amin said.
In January, India presented Bangladesh with two million doses produced by the Serum Institute of India as a goodwill gesture. Separately, Bangladesh signed a deal to import 30 million Oxford-AstraZenca vaccine doses from Serum Institute.
Bangladesh launched a nationwide mass vaccination drive on Feb 7 after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the programme in a small testing phase at the end of January.
- Barguna court throws out case against bdnews24.com
- Mujib behind inclusive society: Pope
- Tell Bangabandhu's story with pride: Bhutan PM
- PM calls for regional peace, unity
- Daily tally: 3,567 virus cases, 25 deaths
- Bomb blast kills 3 in Gaibandha
- Sehri, Iftar timings published
- Aid workers struggle to reunite Rohingya children
- Bangladesh to receive 1.2m vaccine doses as ‘gift’ from India
- Bangladesh administers over five million COVID vaccine doses
- Barguna court tosses out case against bdnews24.com editors over HBM Iqbal reports
- Pope Francis: Bangladesh's pluralistic, inclusive society is a result of Bangabandhu's vision
- Bomb blast at home kills three in Bangladesh
- Proudly share Bangabandhu's story with the world: Bhutan PM
Most Read
- Bangladesh emphasises tests, health rules as no lockdown decision yet: minister
- Bangladesh logs 3,567 new virus cases, another 25 die in a day
- UK jails man who encouraged terrorism in Bangladesh, violence against Hasina
- 20 injured as Bangladesh Chhatra League, leftist students clash over Modi’s visit
- India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge
- Myanmar junta's civilian rivals promise justice for Rohingya
- India reports new coronavirus variant as daily deaths reach year's high
- Mayor Taposh urges traders to close shops by 8pm amid COVID-19 spike
- Pope Francis: Bangladesh's pluralistic, inclusive society is a result of Bangabandhu's vision
- Islamic Foundation publishes Sehri, Iftar timings for Ramadan