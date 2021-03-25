Bangladesh includes Bangabandhu, four national leaders on first list of freedom fighters

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque announced the list at a press conference at the ministry in Dhaka on Thursday as the nation was set to celebrate the 50th Independence Day on Friday.

Besides the self-confessed killers of Bangabandhu, the list also contains the names of Khandakar Mushtaque Ahmed and Ziaur Rahman, who came to power after the assassination of the Father of the Nation.

The minister said their post-war “misdeeds” will be mentioned on the list.

More to follow