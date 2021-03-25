Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh includes Bangabandhu, four national leaders on first list of freedom fighters

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Mar 2021 07:17 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2021 07:25 PM BdST

The government has published the first list of 147,537 freedom fighters, including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the four national leaders and 191 martyred intellectuals.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque announced the list at a press conference at the ministry in Dhaka on Thursday as the nation was set to celebrate the 50th Independence Day on Friday.

Besides the self-confessed killers of Bangabandhu, the list also contains the names of Khandakar Mushtaque Ahmed and Ziaur Rahman, who came to power after the assassination of the Father of the Nation.

The minister said their post-war “misdeeds” will be mentioned on the list.

