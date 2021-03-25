Bangladesh includes Bangabandhu, four national leaders on first list of freedom fighters
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Mar 2021 07:17 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2021 07:25 PM BdST
The government has published the first list of 147,537 freedom fighters, including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the four national leaders and 191 martyred intellectuals.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque announced the list at a press conference at the ministry in Dhaka on Thursday as the nation was set to celebrate the 50th Independence Day on Friday.
The minister said their post-war “misdeeds” will be mentioned on the list.
More to follow
More stories
- Hasina calls for new nation-building efforts
- Bangabandhu, 4 national leaders on first list of FFs
- Rohingya refugees rebuild huts
- Virus death count rises by 34, most in 3 months
- PM Hasina set to address nation
- Barguna court throws out case against bdnews24.com
- Mujib behind inclusive society: Pope
- Tell Bangabandhu's story with pride: Bhutan PM
Recent Stories
- Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh rebuild huts after deadly fire
- Police to restrict traffic in Dhaka during celebrations of nation’s 50 years
- Bangladesh’s COVID death count rises by 34, most in 3 months
- PM Hasina set to address nation ahead of Independence Day
- Bangladesh to receive 1.2m vaccine doses as ‘gift’ from India
- Bangladesh administers over five million COVID vaccine doses
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s COVID death count rises by 34, most in 3 months
- UK jails man who encouraged terrorism in Bangladesh, violence against Hasina
- India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge
- 20 injured as Bangladesh Chhatra League, leftist students clash over Modi’s visit
- PM Hasina set to address nation ahead of Independence Day
- Pope Francis: Bangladesh's pluralistic, inclusive society is a result of Bangabandhu's vision
- Bangladesh emphasises tests, health rules as no lockdown decision yet: minister
- Bangladesh to receive 1.2m vaccine doses as ‘gift’ from India
- Dipu Moni hints at delaying school reopening until Eid
- Barguna court tosses out case against bdnews24.com editors over HBM Iqbal reports