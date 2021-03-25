Bangladesh administers over five million COVID vaccine doses

In the meantime, more than 6.4 million citizens have registered for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the only one available in the country.

Bangladesh launched the nationwide vaccination drive on Feb 7 after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the programme in a small testing phase at the end of January.

As many as 5,069,049 people were given their first vaccine shots, a media statement from the Medical Information Services or MIS of the Directorate General of Health Services said on Wednesday.

The health directorate said 923 people have showed signs of side effects so far after being jabbed, but the DGHS did not specify the types of the symptoms.

Bangladesh started the long-awaited vaccination drive through a dry run on Jan 27 with the first shot of the vaccine given to a nurse at Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka.

The government started the mass immunisation on Feb 7 in full swing targeting to vaccinate over 130 million people in the programme.

According to the DGHS, a total of 9,462 people received vaccine shots at the 47 hospitals and centres in Dhaka on Monday. The highest number of 768 people received shots at Mugda Medical College.

Division-wise, the maximum number of 22,081 people got vaccine doses in Dhaka, 6,141 in Mymensingh, 12,467 in Chattogram, 11,502 in Rajshahi, 12,728 in Rangpur, 8,855 in Khulna, 2,700 in Barishal and 2,343 people in Sylhet.

Vaccination drives are running in more than 1,000 hospitals and healthcare centres across the country every day from 8am to 2:30pm, except on Fridays and public holidays.