Australia to provide A$10m for fire-affected Rohingya refugees

“In light of this devastating event, I announce today an additional $10 million in emergency assistance from the existing humanitarian budget to those affected by the fire,” Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement on Thursday.

The blaze tore through the cramped camp in southeast Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district on Monday, killing at least 15 people with hundreds missing, the United Nations said. Bangladesh said at least 11 people were killed.

Aid workers continued searching to reunite Rohingya Muslim families separated by the huge fire that swept through the world's biggest refugee settlement in Bangladesh, forcing about 45,000 people from their bamboo and plastic homes.

The additional support from Australia will be provided through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees or UNHCR, the International Organization for Migration or IOM, the World Food Programme or WFP and the United Nations Population Fund or UNFPA, according to Payne’s statement.

She also offered “sincere condolences” to those who have lost loved ones and committed to continue supporting Rohingya people, who fled persecution in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

This funding is in addition to the over A$260 million Australia has provided to the humanitarian response for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh since 2017, according to Payne, who is also the minister for women in Australia.

“The impact on over 120,000 people and the extensive damage to food distribution centres, health clinics, learning centres and essential facilities is of great concern to Australia and the international community,” she added, describing the aftermath of the blaze.