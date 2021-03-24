Proudly share Bangabandhu's story with the world: Bhutan PM

Tshering was speaking at an event marking the double celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence at the National Parade Ground on Wednesday.

"Today, we are celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50th anniversary of the country for which he has given his entire life."

"I strongly believe that all of us human beings and all the nations in the world must have a story to share. Bangabandhu has given Bangladesh a good story to share with the global population."

Tshering was the guest of honour on the eighth day of the programme titled 'Mujib Chirantan', or 'Eternal Mujib'.

In his speech, the Bhutanese premier praised Bangladesh's "unimaginable" socio-economic progress and highlighted various aspects of its "excellent friendly" relations with Bhutan.

Tshering, an MBBS graduate from Mymensingh Medical College, was greeted with a standing ovation when he read out a quote from Bangabandhu and a poem about him by Annada Shankar Ray in Bangla.

Tshering said the policy of giving preference to GNH (gross national happiness) instead of GDP that the king of Bhutan prescribes holds similarities to Bangabandhu's dictum of "Friendship with all, malice towards none."

As such, it is of little surprise that the two countries share such a 'warm and wonderful friendship', according to him.

"I am even more proud because Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is an inspiring leader and a motherly figure to me," she said.

Referring to the virtual meeting with the Bangladesh leader in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, Tshering said, "I have noticed her concern for the people of Bangladesh from afar. Bangladesh has been truly blessed to have a leader like her.

"I am sure that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is also very proud of Bangladesh and his daughter Sheikh Hasina."

"The King of Bhutan has always considered it his 'sacred duty' to ensure the happiness and prosperity of the people," said the Bhutanese prime minister.

"I am a firm believer that only those leaders like the king of Bhutan and Bangabandhu, who set principles for humanity and compassion can bring the desired peace and stability to the world."

Praising his Bangladeshi counterpart, Tshering continued: "The way in which Sheikh Hasina and her government have dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic is commendable despite the huge population."

“I have come to pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his vision of a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Bangladesh. I have come to pay my respects to Sheikh Hasina, who has been working on her father's dream of a 'golden Bengal."

"She is one such leader who places the freedom and happiness of her people before everything."

Tshering commended economic progress made by Bangladesh in the last decade and congratulated the South Asian nation for being one of the only countries in the continent to have achieved the highest GDP growth despite the pandemic.