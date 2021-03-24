Pope Francis: Bangladesh's pluralistic, inclusive society is a result of Bangabandhu's vision

The pontiff sent a video message to Bangladesh on Wednesday congratulating the nation on its 50 years of independence and paying respect to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s legacy on the Father of the Nation’s 100th birthday.

“I welcome this opportunity to offer heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the president, PM and the beloved people of Bangladesh as the nation celebrates the hundredth birthday of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh,” he said in the video message.

“Bangladesh golden Bengal Is a country of unique natural beauty and a modern nation that strives to join unity of language and culture with respect for the different traditions and communities within it.”

“This is one of the legacies which Sheikh Mujibur Rahman left behind for all Bangladeshis. He promoted a culture of encounter and dialogue, marked by wisdom, insight and breadth of vision.

“He knew that it is only in such a pluralistic and inclusive society, in which every person could live in freedom, peace and security, that a more just and fraternal world can be built," added the 84-year old spiritual leader to more than one-sixth of the world's population, 1.3 billion people.

The message arrived from the Vatican on the eighth day of Bangladesh’s 10-day programmes to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of independence.

“I join all of you in thanking god for the many blessings bestowed upon Bangladesh over these years, “ added the pope, also the head of Vatican City, the world's smallest independent city-state, who has transformed the Church's public image.

“Bangladesh is a young state and it has always had a special place in the heart of the popes, who from the start have expressed solidarity with its people, sought to accompany them in overcoming initial adversities, and supported them in the demanding task of nation building and development.

"It is my hope that the good relations between the holy see and Bangladesh will continue to flourish. So too, I trust that the growing climate of the interreligious encounter and dialogue, which I witnessed during my visit, will continue to enable believers to express freely their deepest convictions about the meaning and purpose of life, and thus contribute to promoting the spiritual values that are the sure basis for a peaceful and just society.”

He went on: “Dear brothers and sisters, as you mark the 50th anniversary of your independence, I renew my firm conviction that the future of the democracy and health of the political life of Bangladesh are essentially linked to its founding vision and to the legacy of sincere dialogue and respect for legitimate diversity that have sought to achieve over these years.”

“As a friend of Bangladesh I encourage each of you, particularly the younger generations, to devote yourselves anew to working for peace and prosperity for the noble nation that you represent. And I ask all of you to continue in your work of generosity and humanitarian outreach to the refugees, the poor, the underprivileged and those who have no voice.”

“I invoke upon golden Bangladesh and all its citizens an abundance of divine blessings," concluded the first pope to come from South America.