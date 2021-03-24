Mayor Taposh urges traders to close shops by 8pm amid COVID-19 spike
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Mar 2021 06:21 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2021 06:21 PM BdST
Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has urged the traders and owners in areas under Dhaka South City Corporation to close their shops by 8pm every day amid a resurgence of the coronavirus.
The mayor came up with the request while speaking to the media after visiting Bangladesh Boys Club playground in Gopibagh on Wednesday.
"Coronavirus infections are increasing. I would like to urge the city residents to help keep the disease under control by closing shops and business institutions by 8pm."
The city authorities also issued a notice on the matter, he said.
Bangladesh logged 3,567 new cases of the coronavirus in the daily count on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections to 580,808. The death toll climbed to 8,763 after 25 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am.
