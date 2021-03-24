Islamic Foundation publishes Sehri, Iftar timings for Ramadan
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Mar 2021 02:07 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2021 02:07 PM BdST
The Islamic Foundation has published timings of Sehri and Iftar for the Ramadan which is expected to begin on Apr 14 or 15, a date subject to the sighting of moon.
If the month of fasting begins on Apr 14, Muslims in Dhaka and adjacent areas will need to finish their Sehri by 4:15 am on the first day of Ramadan. They can break the fast with Iftar at 6:23 pm.
The timings of Sehri for Gazipur, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Tangail, Chandpur, Lakshmipur and Rangpur will be the same as Dhaka’s.
Sehri and Iftar timings in other parts of Bangladesh will differ by 10 to 12 minutes from the timings in Dhaka.
