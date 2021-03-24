Islamic Foundation publishes Sehri, Iftar timings for Ramadan

If the month of fasting begins on Apr 14, Muslims in Dhaka and adjacent areas will need to finish their Sehri by 4:15 am on the first day of Ramadan. They can break the fast with Iftar at 6:23 pm.

The timings of Sehri for Gazipur, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Tangail, Chandpur, Lakshmipur and Rangpur will be the same as Dhaka’s.

Gazipur, Munshiganj, Narayanganj,Netrakona, Pirojpur, Barguna, Jhalakathi and Kishoreganj will have the same Iftar timings as Dhaka’s.

Sehri and Iftar timings in other parts of Bangladesh will differ by 10 to 12 minutes from the timings in Dhaka.