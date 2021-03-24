Home > Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation publishes Sehri, Iftar timings for Ramadan

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Mar 2021 02:07 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2021 02:07 PM BdST

The Islamic Foundation has published timings of Sehri and Iftar for the Ramadan which is expected to begin on Apr 14 or 15, a date subject to the sighting of moon.

If the month of fasting begins on Apr 14, Muslims in Dhaka and adjacent areas will need to finish their Sehri by 4:15 am on the first day of Ramadan. They can break the fast with Iftar at 6:23 pm.

The timings of Sehri for Gazipur, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Tangail, Chandpur, Lakshmipur and Rangpur will be the same as Dhaka’s.

Gazipur, Munshiganj, Narayanganj,Netrakona, Pirojpur, Barguna, Jhalakathi and Kishoreganj will have the same Iftar timings as Dhaka’s.

Sehri and Iftar timings in other parts of Bangladesh will differ by 10 to 12 minutes from the timings in Dhaka.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories