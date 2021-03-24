Gas pipeline leakage disrupts life in Dhaka for second day

Jannat Chameli, a resident of Shyamoli, said she woke up on Wednesday morning to find that there was no gas in her stove.

“We are suffering every day due to the unexpected disruption to gas supply," she said.

Nesar Uddin, a resident of Jafrabad in West Dhanmondi, said he thought the line was repaired as the supply was normal for a while around 9pm on Monday, but the disruption crept back next morning.

Many residents of his building have had their breakfast brought from nearby restaurants while many others used electric stoves to prepare food, said Nesar.

Residents suffer to collect food from an eatery in Dhaka as parts of the city is without gas due to supply disruptions after leakage during road repair on Tuesday, Mar 23, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

The pressure of gas was low though it was available at some Mirpur neighbourhoods. But the residents of Mirpur's Pirerbag and Mollapara were out of gas.

"The authorities are trying to resolve the problem by supplying more gas through an alternative pipeline," Titas official Mirza Mahbub Hossain told bdnews24.com.

The repair work is taking more time due to a pile of soil that collapsed on the site of leaked pipeline in Aminbazar, according to him.

However, the authorities could not say how long it will take to fully repair the line.