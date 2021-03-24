Bomb blast at home kills three in Bangladesh
Gaibandha Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Mar 2021 10:51 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2021 10:51 PM BdST
A bomb explosion at a home in Gaibandha’s Gobindaganj Upazila has left at least three people dead.
Three others were injured in the incident at Abul Kashem Pradhan’s house in Mekurai Nayapara village of Kamardaha union on Wednesday afternoon.
The dead are Borhan Uddin Pradhan, 36, Wahedul Islam, 36, and Md Sobhan Mia, 40.
“Nothing can be said specifically until CID team and explosives experts arrive here,” Gobindaganj police station OC
Mehedi Hasan, OC of Gobindaganj Police Station, confirmed the casualties, but could provide more details.
The Criminal Investigation Department or CID of the police were at the scene to collect evidence, the OC said.
Three to four unidentified people came to Kashem’s house immediately before the incident, locals said.
After a while, some noise and gunshots were heard from the house. The roof of Kashem’s house was blown away by the blast, according to witnesses.
The locals detained a man who was fleeing with injuries after the incident.
Fire Service and police personnel kept the site surrounded.
