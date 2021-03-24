Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering pays courtesy visit to Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Mar 2021 12:47 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2021 12:56 PM BdST
Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, who is in Dhaka to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence, has paid a courtesy visit to his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.
Hasina greeted Tshering at the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka around 11 am on Wednesday. The leaders then held a meeting.
Tshering arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday morning to join the double celebrations. He then visited the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar to pay respects to the Liberation War martyrs.
Afterwards, he visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu.
Tshering joined a dinner hosted by Hasina at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel on Tuesday night after a meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. He enjoyed a cultural programme there.
In the afternoon, the Bhutanese premier will meet President Abdul Hamid at the Bangabhaban and will subsequently join the seventh day of the 10-day programme at the main venue of celebrations, the National Parade Ground.
Tshering will leave for Bhutan on Thursday morning wrapping up his three-day visit.
The government heads of five neighbouring countries are attending the celebrations.
Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, president of the Maldives, Mahinda Rajapaksa, prime minister of Sri Lanka, and Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari have already visited Bangladesh for the celebrations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Dhaka on Mar 26.
