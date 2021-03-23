Mercury soars to 39°C as Bangladesh sizzles in heat wave
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Mar 2021 09:24 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2021 09:24 PM BdST
A heat wave has continued to scorch large swathes of Bangladesh, including Dhaka, and is expected to last at least a few more days, according to the Met Office.
Mild to moderate heat waves continue in large parts of the country.
The meteorological office has hinted that the heat wave, which has been going on for three consecutive days, may continue for at least a few more days.
The mercury soared to 39.3 degrees Celsius at Chattogram's Sitakunda, the highest temperature of the season so far, on Tuesday. In Dhaka, the highest temperature was 37.7 degrees Celsius.
Meteorologist Shahinul Islam said, “The heat wave has been prevalent for three days in a row. There is a possibility for the temperatures to continue rising for two more days.”
A mild to moderate heat wave gripped Dhaka, Chattogram, Barishal and Khulna divisions along with Rajshahi and Pabna on Tuesday.
Bangladesh may experience rains with thunderstorms by the end of March and the mercury will drop gradually afterwards, the meteorologist added.
In the long-term forecast for March, the Meteorological Department said that one to two mild (maximum temperatures of 36 to 38 degrees Celsius) to moderate heat waves (36 to 40 degrees Celsius) could blow over the western and northwestern parts of the country by the end of the month.
