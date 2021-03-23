Gas supply disrupted by Dhaka roadworks

Residents of Mohammadpur, Dhanmodi, Hazaribag, Mirpur, Shyamoli, Green Road and other neighbourhoods could not light up their kitchen stoves on Tuesday.

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company has apologised for the inconvenience and began their work to fix the leaks, it said. The glitch, however, will persist until evening.

The high-pressure gas line of Titas Gas was damaged during the roadworks done by the Roads and Highways Division in Aminbazar, said Mirza Mahbub Hossain, a spokesman for Titas.

Some neighbourhoods, including Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Hazaribag, Mirpur and Green Road will have low pressure in gas supply until 6 pm, he said.

"Normal supply will resume once the leaks are repaired."

The sudden disruption to gas supply has caused trouble to the residents of those neighbourhoods.

“Waking up in the morning, I found that the gas stove was not working. There was no gas until 10 am. We didn't have any prior notice about the disruption,” said Jannat Chameli, a resident of Shyamoli.

People in other neighbourhoods, including Mirpur, Mohammadpur and Dhanmondi, reported the same trouble.