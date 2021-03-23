Complaint over ‘attack’ on Dhanmondi Plaza shops, ‘vandalism’
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Mar 2021 03:01 AM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2021 03:01 AM BdST
People running shops at Dhanmondi Plaza on Dhaka’s Mirpur Road have alleged attack and vandalism in a bid to force them out.
The businessmen said they had bought the shops nearly three decades ago, but the owner verbally asked them to leave and did not serve notice.
Mahfuzul Haque, who runs food shop Oasis at the Plaza, said the owner is pressuring around two dozen businessmen to leave the shops.
He said 10 to 12 people of the owner attacked his shop around 10:30pm on Monday and vandalised it.
The attackers also tried to lock the shop down by throwing away goods and furniture out but left in the face of resistance by the shopkeepers, he said.
The businessmen have filed a complaint at Dhanmondi Police Station over the incident, according to Mahfuzul.
Sabbir Ahmed, general secretary of Dhanmondi Plaza Traders Association, said the owner has been trying to evict them in the dark of the night for quite some time.
He said they would demonstrate against the owner if such incidents continue.
bdnews24.com tried to reach Isfat Hossain, the owner of the Plaza, but he did not take calls or respond to SMS for comments.
Dhanmondi Police Station OC Ekram Ali Mia said Monday’s incident was followed by a dispute between the owner of the shopping mall and shops.
He said the police will take legal action over the incident.
