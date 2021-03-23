Bhutan PM Tshering arrives in Dhaka to join Bangabandhu celebrations

Tshering reached Shahjalal International Airport at 9:30 am on Tuesday where he was greeted by his Bangladesh counterpart Hasina with flowers.

Several high-ranking government officials were also present at the airport to welcome him.

Tshering is scheduled to visit the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar on Tuesday to pay respects to the Liberation War martyrs. He will plant a sapling in the premises of the memorial and also sign the visitor’s book.

Afterwards, he will visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation and sign the visitor’s book.

Tshering will join a dinner hosted by Hasina at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel, after an afternoon meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

A private meeting between the two premieres will be held at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday morning. Later, they will lead a bilateral meeting between the two countries.

In the afternoon, Tshering will meet with President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban and will subsequently join a programme at the National Parade Ground.

Tshering will leave for Bhutan on Thursday morning at the conclusion of his three-day visit.

A ten-day event has been organised in Bangladesh to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 50 years of the nation’s independence. The programmes began on Mar 17 and will end on Mar 26.

The government heads of five neighbouring countries are attending the celebrations.

President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa and Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari have already visited Bangladesh. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Dhaka on Mar 26.