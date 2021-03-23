Bhutan PM Tshering arrives in Dhaka to join Bangabandhu celebrations
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Mar 2021 12:39 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2021 12:39 PM BdST
Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering has arrived in Dhaka to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.
Tshering reached Shahjalal International Airport at 9:30 am on Tuesday where he was greeted by his Bangladesh counterpart Hasina with flowers.
Several high-ranking government officials were also present at the airport to welcome him.
Afterwards, he will visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation and sign the visitor’s book.
A private meeting between the two premieres will be held at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday morning. Later, they will lead a bilateral meeting between the two countries.
In the afternoon, Tshering will meet with President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban and will subsequently join a programme at the National Parade Ground.
Tshering will leave for Bhutan on Thursday morning at the conclusion of his three-day visit.
The government heads of five neighbouring countries are attending the celebrations.
President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa and Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari have already visited Bangladesh. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Dhaka on Mar 26.
