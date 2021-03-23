Bangladesh pays rich tribute to Bangabandhu for the sixth day of double celebrations

After the bloody Liberation War for nine months in 1971, Bangladesh achieved victory and the right to call their homeland a country on the world map following his declaration of independence.

Bangladesh celebrated the golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu through the sixth day of a 10-day programme on Monday.

Author Selina Hossain, Education Minister Dipu Moni and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam took part in a discussion at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka on the theme “Banglar Mati, Amar Mati” (Bengal’s Soil, My Soil).

Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari joined her Bangladesh counterpart Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to celebrate the occasions.

Sheikh Mujib laid the foundation of the secular Bengali nationalist identity in the world, said Selina.

She noted that Bangabandhu demanded to change the name of then East Pakistan to Purbo Bangla in his address to the assembly on Aug 25, 1955.

“I will not dishonour my Bengali nation in my death. I will not beg for pardon. While I pass, I will scream: Joy Bangla, Free Bangla, Bengali is my nation, Bangla is my language, the land of Bangla is my place,” she quoted from the speech Bangabandhu delivered upon returning home after he was freed from a Pakistani jail.

Shahriar quoted from Bangabandhu’s Jun 7, 1972 address to a rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan, then the Racecourse Ground: “Today I can say that I am a Bengali; I can say that Bengali is a nation; I can say that Bangla’s soil is my soil.”

“The killers have snatched him away from us, but we still tread the path he has shown to us. He is the everlasting source of our inspiration,” said Dipu Moni.

Bhandari said Bangabandhu has not only won the hearts of Bengalis, he is also a revered leader of this region.

“As an excellent orator, organiser and crusader, Bangabandhu won the hearts and minds of the people of Bangladesh and attained the goal of creating a new nation. He is a revered leader of this region,” she said.

Hamid called on politicians to start a new chapter in politics by putting aside partisan differences and working for the welfare of the country's poorest and most vulnerable people with the spirit of independence and the principles of Bangabandhu.

Marking the twin occasions, Hasina called on world leaders to emphasise sustainable development and warned the adaptation process will fail to provide lasting protection to the most vulnerable countries unless the current trend of climate change is stemmed.

An orchestra of instrumentalists performed in the second session of the programme. Nepalese artists performed their traditional dance, among other attarctions.

A Jatrapala or folk theatre drama titled ‘Ma, Mati O Manush’ was also presented at the programme. As many as 100 folk singers performed in chorus afterwards.

President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa have already visited Bangladesh to join the celebrations, while Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among the invitees.