Bangladesh pays rich tribute to Bangabandhu for the sixth day of double celebrations
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Mar 2021 04:13 AM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2021 04:13 AM BdST
Bangladesh has paid a glowing tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for how he taught Bengalis to claim their homeland in his lifelong struggle for freedom of his people.
After the bloody Liberation War for nine months in 1971, Bangladesh achieved victory and the right to call their homeland a country on the world map following his declaration of independence.
Bangladesh celebrated the golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu through the sixth day of a 10-day programme on Monday.
Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari joined her Bangladesh counterpart Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to celebrate the occasions.
Sheikh Mujib laid the foundation of the secular Bengali nationalist identity in the world, said Selina.
She noted that Bangabandhu demanded to change the name of then East Pakistan to Purbo Bangla in his address to the assembly on Aug 25, 1955.
Shahriar quoted from Bangabandhu’s Jun 7, 1972 address to a rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan, then the Racecourse Ground: “Today I can say that I am a Bengali; I can say that Bengali is a nation; I can say that Bangla’s soil is my soil.”
“The killers have snatched him away from us, but we still tread the path he has shown to us. He is the everlasting source of our inspiration,” said Dipu Moni.
“As an excellent orator, organiser and crusader, Bangabandhu won the hearts and minds of the people of Bangladesh and attained the goal of creating a new nation. He is a revered leader of this region,” she said.
Marking the twin occasions, Hasina called on world leaders to emphasise sustainable development and warned the adaptation process will fail to provide lasting protection to the most vulnerable countries unless the current trend of climate change is stemmed.
President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa have already visited Bangladesh to join the celebrations, while Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among the invitees.
- Lack of evidence found hurting trafficking cases
- Bangladesh signs 4 MoUs with Nepal
- Focus on sustainable development: PM
- President: put people before politics
- Huge fire in Rohingya camp
- British queen wishes Bangladesh well
- A quarter with vested interest spread lockdown rumours: govt
- PK Halder’s ‘associate’ arrested
- Bangladesh pays rich tribute to Bangabandhu for the sixth day of double celebrations
- Complaint over ‘attack’ on Dhanmondi Plaza shops, ‘vandalism’
- Bangladesh signs 4 MoUs with Nepal to strengthen ties
- Lack of evidence, financial help found hurting Bangladesh trafficking cases
- World must move towards sustainable development: Hasina
- Put politics aside and stand by the people: Hamid
Most Read
- ‘Fake’ news of fresh general holiday spreads as COVID grips Bangladesh again
- Bangladesh logs 2,809 new virus cases, steepest daily jump in 7 months
- Janakantha Editor Atiqullah Khan dies at 70
- Massive fire destroys over 9,600 homes in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp
- Nepalese President Bhandari arrives in Dhaka to join Bangabandhu celebrations
- Film director Kazi Hayat in intensive care for COVID
- AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective in new trial data
- ACC arrests PK Halder’s ‘associate’ Shubhra at Dhaka airport
- Heat wave sweeping over Bangladesh likely to continue
- Shakib flying back to Bangladesh amid fresh debate over his leave request