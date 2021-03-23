Bangladesh logs 3,554 new virus cases, highest daily count in over 8 months

The death toll climbed to 8,738 after 18 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to data released by the government.

Another 1,835 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 525,994.

As many as 25,954 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 13.69 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 91.12 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.51 percent.

Globally, over 123.71 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.72 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.