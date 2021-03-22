Queen Elizabeth II sends best wishes to Bangladesh on 50 years of independence

In a message to President Md Abdul Hamid on Sunday, the queen congratulated him on the occasion, the Bangladesh High Commission in London said in a statement on Monday.

“On the special occasion of your 50th Independence Day, I am delighted to convey to Your Excellency my congratulations, together with my best wishes to the people of Bangladesh,” she said in the message.

Queen Elizabeth also emphasised working together to overcome the global health challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We share ties of friendship and affection, which remain the foundation of our partnership and are as important today as fifty years ago,” she said.

“After what has been a difficult year, I hope we may look forward to overcoming global health challenges and to better times in the future.”

The high commission said it has been in close contact with the queen’s private office for the partnership.