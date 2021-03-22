Put politics aside and stand by the people: Hamid

The head of state made the call while addressing a programme commemorating the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the National Parade Ground on Monday.

“When the government and political parties work in the public interest with honesty and sincerity, the progress and welfare of the nation is ensured."

"A new chapter in the politics of the country will begin if we can stand by the poor, irrespective of party affiliation to meet their basic needs. This will be the crowning achievement of Mujib Year, ” he remarked.

Bangladesh has organised a 10-day programme with the theme 'Mujib Chirantan', or 'Eternal Mujib', to mark the momentous occasions.

Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari also joined the celebrations as the guest of honour on the fifth day of the event on Monday.

As Bangladesh enters its 50th year of independence, Hamid highlighted the socio-economic development the country has undergone along the way.

"We are going to cross 50 years of independence. During this time, the face of the country has changed.

"The country that became independent under the leadership of Bangabandhu, after going through many ups and downs, has now achieved the final recommendation of the United Nations to graduate from a least developed country to a developing country. Bangladesh is now moving fast towards becoming a developed and prosperous country," Hamid said.

"Bangabandhu wanted to strengthen Bangladesh's position on land, sea and sky. He wanted to transform the country into 'Golden Bengal' Today, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has completed that admirable work, permanently defining the land and maritime boundaries of Bangladesh.

"As the 57th country, Bangladesh has sent Bangabandhu satellite into space which is working successfully. The dream of the Father of the Nation was to build a 'golden Bangladesh' free from hunger and poverty. Now his daughter is leading Bangladesh down the path he paved by overcoming thousands of obstacles.”

The president also called for initiatives to impress upon the future generations the spirit of Bangabandhu and the Liberation War.

He said, “Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is not just a name. Bangabandhu is an institution, an entity and an embodiment of history. As long as Bangladesh exists, Bangabandhu will remain a source of inspiration for all Bengalis."

“The celebration of Mujib Year is an appropriate step to convey the essence of Bangabandhu's life, principles and political philosophy to all. You cannot separate Bangabandhu from Bangladesh. Let the nation move forward on the path of building a prosperous Bangladesh free of hunger and poverty by embracing the spirit of the Liberation War and the ideals of the Father of the Nation.”