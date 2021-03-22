Heat wave sweeping over Bangladesh likely to continue
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2021 12:57 AM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2021 12:57 AM BdST
A heat wave is sweeping over swathes of Bangladesh and meteorologists have forecast that it may continue for some days.
The maximum temperature of the country was recorded 37.4 degrees Celsius in Jashore on Sunday. The highest temperature in Dhaka was 37.1 degrees Celsius.
This is the first heat wave of the season, according to meteorologist Arif Hossain. Hot weather has gripped places in Barishal, Khulna, Rajshahi, Chattogram and Dhaka divisions.
Arif said the heat wave is likely to continue for three more days and extend to more areas. It will not become extreme with temperature above 40 degrees Celsius this time, he said.
Bangladesh may experience storms and rains by the end of March and the mercury will drop gradually afterwards, the meteorologist added.
He also said high level of humidity has increased the uncomforting feel as wind has dropped too.
Dhaka was roasted in above 40 degrees Celsius for the last time in April 2014. In 1960, the highest temperature in the capital rose to 42.3 degrees Celsius. Jashore recorded 42.4 degrees Celsius temperature that year.
After independence in 1971, the highest temperature was recorded 45.1 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi in May 1972.
Meteorologists say unplanned multi-storey buildings, intense traffic congestion, excessive use of air-conditioners and a lack of greenery is making Dhaka hotter.
