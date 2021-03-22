Government says a quarter with vested interest spread lockdown rumours

In a statement on Monday, the government clarified that it has not planned any lockdown and the rumours spread by the unnamed quarter created confusion on social media.

The quarter spread a 2020 video of the government’s announcement of the lockdown on social media with a vested interest, according to the statement.

The government also threatened tough action against those who spread the “false and misleading” information.

It had enforced a lockdown in the form of general holidays from Mar 26 last year.

The old news spread again on Facebook on Sunday, creating confusion, as many thought it was a new announcement.

Health Secretary Abdul Mannan faced questions from the media over the matter at an event. “We have not decided anything like that,” he said.

“You know that the nation is celebrating the golden jubilee of independence. Bengalis across the world are celebrating the occasion with due fervour. So we must understand that [any such decision may be taken later]. But no such decision has reached us from the [top level of the] government,” he said.

Based on his comments, some TV networks began running reports that the government may announce a general holiday after Mar 26.

The health ministry issued a notice later on Sunday to clarify that the news was “fake”. The secretary described the development as “unfortunate”, according to the notice.