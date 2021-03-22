Fire destroys ‘hundreds’ of Rohingya homes in Bangladesh refugee camp

The fire originated at Camp No. 8-W around 4:30pm on Monday and spread to camps No. 8-H, 9 and 10 on Monday afternoon, said Mohammad Shamsu Douza, additional commissioner of refugee, relief and repatriation.

The fire burnt down at least 1,000 homes, according to him.

There was no report of casualties immediately while the authorities were yet to find the cause of the fire.

Shamsu Douza said the residents of the camps were evacuated to avoid casualties as the fire was yet to be brought under control after around two hours.

Volunteers and residents first tried to douse the fire, Firefighters from Ukhiya, Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, and Ramu joined in.

The fire spread fast due to wind, Shamsu Douza said.

The Bangladesh office of the UN’s agency for refugees, UNHCR, said in a Facebook post that fire services, rescue and response teams and volunteers were at the scene to try to control the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

“All partners are providing support together with the RRRC and emergency services.

“Humanitarian partners have mobilised hundreds of volunteers from nearby camps to support the efforts, as well as fire safety vehicles and equipment,” the UNHCR said.

“Efforts are underway to install fire breaks to prevent spread to further camps. So far the fire has affected shelters, health centres, distribution points and other facilities. Volunteers are supporting those affected,” it added.