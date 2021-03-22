Film director Kazi Hayat in intensive care for COVID

The 74-year old director was admitted to the hospital a week ago after being tested positive for COVID-19 on Mar 10. His wife also tested positive days after the director received his vaccination on Mar 2.

Doctors moved him to the ICU on Sunday evening after his condition deteriorated, a hospital employee who identified himself only as Jony told bdnews24.com.

Hayat's son Kazi Maruf returned to Bangladesh from the United States after he fell ill.

Hayat has been suffering from diabetics and heart problems for long. He also underwent a heart surgery.