Bangladesh logs 2,809 new virus cases, steepest daily jump in 7 months
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2021 04:20 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2021 04:21 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 2,809 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily count since Aug 20, taking the tally of infections to 573,687.
The death toll climbed to 8,720 after 30 fatalities, the highest daily number since Jan 7, were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to data released by the government.
Another 1,754 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 524,159.
As many as 25,111 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 11.19 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 91.37 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.52 percent.
Globally, over 123.24 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.71 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
