ACC arrests PK Halder’s ‘associate’ Shubhra at Dhaka airport
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2021 03:39 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2021 03:39 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Shubhra Rani Ghosh, a director of shell company Wakama International, on charges of aiding fugitive Prashanta Kumar Halder in corruption.
Shubhra was detained from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday morning, ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said.
“She tried to flee abroad. She was picked up from there and brought to ACC’s headquarters in Segunbagicha,” he told bdnews24.com
On Sunday, the anti-graft watchdogs filed a case against Shubhra and several other officials of Wakama, a company ‘only on paper’.
The case alleges an embezzlement of Tk 876 million, taken as loans from International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd in collaboration with PK Halder.
