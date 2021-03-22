ACC arrests PK Halder’s ‘associate’ Shubhra at Dhaka airport

Shubhra was detained from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday morning, ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said.

“She tried to flee abroad. She was picked up from there and brought to ACC’s headquarters in Segunbagicha,” he told bdnews24.com

On Sunday, the anti-graft watchdogs filed a case against Shubhra and several other officials of Wakama, a company ‘only on paper’.

The case alleges an embezzlement of Tk 876 million, taken as loans from International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd in collaboration with PK Halder.