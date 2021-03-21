Six to die for killing Shariatpur AL leader Habibur Rahman, brother
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2021 04:34 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2021 04:34 PM BdST
A Shariatpur court has sentenced six people to death and four others to life in prison for killing local Awami League leader Habibur Rahman and his brother Monir Hossain two decades ago.
Judge Md Shafiq Hossain of Additional District and Sessions Judge Court passed the verdict on Sunday. The judge acquitted 37 people in the case.
Three suspects, including former Shariatpur MP KM Hemayetullah Aurang, a BNP leader, died during the trial.
Those who have received the death sentence are Shaheed Kotwal, Shaheed Talukdar, Shahin Kotwal, Shafiq Kotwal, Mojibur Rahman and Soleman Sardar.
Habibur Rahman, a former public prosecutor in Shariatpur District Court, and his brother Monir Hossain were shot dead in 2001 during the general election.
Habibur, joint general secretary of Shariatpur Awami League, was also the president of the District Lawyers Council. His brother Monir Hossain was the organising secretary of the municipality wing of Jubo League.
Jinnat Rahman, wife of Habibur, filed a murder case naming 55 people including former lawmaker Aurang.
