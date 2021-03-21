‘Fake’ news of fresh general holiday spreads as COVID grips Bangladesh again

The government had enforced a lockdown in the form of general holidays from Mar 26 last year.

An old news of that announcement spread on Facebook on Sunday, creating confusion as many thought it was a new announcement.

Secretary Mannan faced questions from the media over the matter at the inauguration of a new building of Central Medical Stores Depot in Dhaka’s Tejgaon.

“We have not decided anything like that,” he said.

“You know that the nation is celebrating the golden jubilee of independence. Bengalis across the world are celebrating the occasion with due fervour. So we must understand that [any such decision may be taken later]. But no such decision has reached us from the [top level of the] government,” he said.

Based on his comments, some TV networks began running reports that the government may announce a general holiday after Mar 26.

The health ministry issued a notice later on Sunday to clarify that the news was “fake”.

The secretary described the development as “unfortunate”, according to the notice.