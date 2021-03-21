Bangladesh records 2,172 new virus cases, death count rises by 22
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2021 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2021 03:27 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 2,172 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 570,878.
The death toll climbed to 8,690 after 22 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to data released by the government.
Another 1,687 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 522,405.
As many as 21,108 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 10.29 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 91.51 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.52 percent.
Globally, over 122.82 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.7 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
