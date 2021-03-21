8 dead in separate road crashes in Faridpur

The incidents took place in the district's Madhukhali and Bhanga upazilas early Sunday, according to Kanaipur Highway Police's Sub-Inspector Md Russell.

A woman was among two casualties after a head-on collision between a truck a Dhaka-bound microbus on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Madhukhali's Majhkandi.

"The microbus was left in a crumpled heap after the incident. The injured were rescued and rushed to Faridpur Medical College Hospital where four others subsequently died," said SI Russell.

The truck was later seized but the driver managed to flee, according to the police. Some of the injured were in critical condition, added SI Russell.

Meanwhile, two students were killed after a car ploughed into a motorcycle from the opposite direction in Bhanga's Bishwa Road.

However, the authorities could not immediately identify the dead.