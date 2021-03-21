8 dead in separate road crashes in Faridpur
Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Mar 2021 11:31 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2021 11:31 AM BdST
At least eight people have been killed in two separate road accidents in Faridpur.
The incidents took place in the district's Madhukhali and Bhanga upazilas early Sunday, according to Kanaipur Highway Police's Sub-Inspector Md Russell.
A woman was among two casualties after a head-on collision between a truck a Dhaka-bound microbus on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Madhukhali's Majhkandi.
The truck was later seized but the driver managed to flee, according to the police. Some of the injured were in critical condition, added SI Russell.
Meanwhile, two students were killed after a car ploughed into a motorcycle from the opposite direction in Bhanga's Bishwa Road.
However, the authorities could not immediately identify the dead.
