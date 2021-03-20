PBI arrests ‘key suspect’ Swadhin over attacks on Hindu homes in Sunamganj
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Mar 2021 12:04 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2021 12:04 PM BdST
The Police Bureau of Investigation has arrested Union Parishad member Shahidul Islam Swadhin in connection with the attacks on Hindu homes in Sunamganj’s Shalla Upazilla.
He was picked up from Moulvibazar’s Kulaura in the early hours of Saturday, said special SP Khaled Uz Zaman of PBI in Sylhet.
Swadhin resides in the Nachni village of Dirai Upazila. He is also the president of the local ward Jubo League.
Supporters of radical group Hifazat-e Islam attacked and vandalised around 70 Hindu households at the village on Mar 17 alleging insult to Islam in a Facebook post criticising their leader Mamunul Haque, police said.
Two cases were filed with Shalla Police Station over the incident. One of them was filed by police against 1,500 “unidentified” people.
A total of 23 people, including Swadhin, have been arrested so far.
