PBI arrests ‘key suspect’ Swadhin over attacks on Hindu homes in Sunamganj

He was picked up from Moulvibazar’s Kulaura in the early hours of Saturday, said special SP Khaled Uz Zaman of PBI in Sylhet.

“Shahidul Islam Swadhin is the prime suspect in the attacks at Noagaon village in Shalla Upazila. He has been brought to the PBI's Sylhet office after his arrest.”

Swadhin resides in the Nachni village of Dirai Upazila. He is also the president of the local ward Jubo League.

Supporters of radical group Hifazat-e Islam attacked and vandalised around 70 Hindu households at the village on Mar 17 alleging insult to Islam in a Facebook post criticising their leader Mamunul Haque, police said.

Two cases were filed with Shalla Police Station over the incident. One of them was filed by police against 1,500 “unidentified” people.

Swadhin was held as an ‘instigator’ of the attacks. He was named in a case filed by local Habibpur UP chairman the day after the attack.

A total of 23 people, including Swadhin, have been arrested so far.