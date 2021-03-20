Four dead after head-on collision between buses in Bogura
Bogura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Mar 2021 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2021 03:31 PM BdST
Four people have been killed and 10 others injured after a head-on collision between two buses in Bogura’s Sherpur Upazila.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Bogura highway in Garidoho Union area around 2 am Saturday, said Sherpur Fire Service and Defence station officer Ratan Hossain.
The victims could not be identified immediately.
A Dhaka-bound Nabil Paribahan bus crashed into a Drishti Paribahan bus coming from the opposite direction, leaving two people dead on the spot. Two others died on the way to the hospital, Ratan said.
Ten other passengers were taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College in Bogura immediately after the incident.
Traffic in the area came to a standstill for two hours as the damaged buses lay in a heap on the highway.
