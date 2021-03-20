DG of health services, other officials contract COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Mar 2021 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2021 02:46 PM BdST
Director General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam has contracted COVID-19 amid a spike in coronavirus infections across the country.
Several other officials of the agency, including Prof Mizanur Rahman, director of Management Information System, have also tested positive for the virus, according to DGHS officials.
"The DG has tested positive for the coronavirus,” DGHS spokesperson Dr Nazmul Islam told bdnews24.com on Saturday.
Dr Md Robed Amin, line director of the directorate's Non-Communicable Disease Control programme, said, “I have had a word with the MIS director. He along with his family members were diagnosed with the disease. Several family members of the DG, too, were infected, along with his PSO. Many who were around him caught the disease.”
On Feb 7, Alam was vaccinated against the coronavirus on the first day of the nationwide immunisation drive. He has now been diagnosed with the infection before receiving the second dose of the vaccine.
Earlier, Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Mohsin contracted the coronavirus 12 days after being vaccinated for the illness. Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam was also hospitalised after contracting the coronavirus despite being vaccinated for the illness
However, vaccination does not 'completely eliminate' the risk of infection in all cases, Additional Director General of DGHS Nasima Sultana said at the time, citing clinical trials of all types of vaccines.
"Besides, a single dose of the vaccine will not be completely effective against the disease. It requires two doses. The efficacy of the vaccine in preventing the infection will become clear only after the two doses are administered," she explained.
Bangladesh is providing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced by Serum Institute in India. One has to take two doses of it.
- 4 die in Bogura road crash
- Bangladesh signs 6 MoUs with Sri Lanka
- Health services DG contracts COVID-19
- ‘Prime suspect’ in Shalla attacks held
- Development is the best honour for Bangabandhu: Rajapaksa
- Govt reports 1,899 new virus cases, 18 deaths
- US Congress resolution commemorates Bangladesh’s independence
- Police raid villages after attacks on Hindu homes
- Four dead after head-on collision between buses in Bogura
- Bangladesh signs 6 MoUs with Sri Lanka to enhance bilateral cooperation
- DG of health services, other officials contract COVID-19
- PBI arrests ‘key suspect’ Swadhin over attacks on Hindu homes in Sunamganj
- Three children found buried in Bangladesh
- Development under Hasina’s leadership is the best honour for Bangabandhu: Rajapaksa
Most Read
- Researchers find cause of rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca vaccine
- Development under Hasina’s leadership is the best honour for Bangabandhu: Rajapaksa
- Bangladesh reports 1,899 virus cases, 18 deaths in a day
- Tributes pour in for Moudud Ahmed, senior politician and lawyer
- Let us build a developed Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu: Hasina
- Police raid villages in Sunamganj after attacks on Hindu homes
- DG of health services, other officials contract COVID-19
- Boult sets up crushing win for NZ against Bangladesh
- US Congress introduces resolution to commemorate Bangladesh’s independence
- Three children found buried in Bangladesh