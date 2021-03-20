Bangladesh signs 6 MoUs with Sri Lanka to enhance bilateral cooperation
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Mar 2021 03:25 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2021 03:25 PM BdST
The government has signed six memoranda of understanding with Sri Lanka in a bid to enhance cooperation in several fields, including youth development, agriculture and technical education.
The initial deals were inked during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa at the premier's office in Dhaka on Saturday.
Later, the prime minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters about the deals.
Hasina and Rajapaksa had held a private discussion before the delegations of the two countries sat in a bilateral meeting.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell and State Minister for Rural Housing and Construction and Building Materials Industries Indika Anuruddha signed an MoU to strengthen cooperation in youth development.
An MoU between the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) and Sri Lanka's Council for Agricultural Research Policy (SLCARP) was also signed along with an agreement for the exchange of technical assistance between Dhaka and Colombo.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque and State Minister for Money and Capital Markets and State Enterprise Reforms Ajith Nivard Cabraal signed an MoU to bolster cooperation in the training of nurses and health workers.
An MoU between the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies and Sri Lanka's Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute of International Relations and Strategic Studies along with another agreement to implement a cultural exchange programme between the two countries from 2021 to 2025.
Rajapaksha arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day visit. He subsequently addressed a programme organised at the National Parade Ground on the occasions of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.
- 4 die in Bogura road crash
- Bangladesh signs 6 MoUs with Sri Lanka
- Health services DG contracts COVID-19
- ‘Prime suspect’ in Shalla attacks held
- Development is the best honour for Bangabandhu: Rajapaksa
- Govt reports 1,899 new virus cases, 18 deaths
- US Congress resolution commemorates Bangladesh’s independence
- Police raid villages after attacks on Hindu homes
- Four dead after head-on collision between buses in Bogura
- Bangladesh signs 6 MoUs with Sri Lanka to enhance bilateral cooperation
- DG of health services, other officials contract COVID-19
- PBI arrests ‘key suspect’ Swadhin over attacks on Hindu homes in Sunamganj
- Three children found buried in Bangladesh
- Development under Hasina’s leadership is the best honour for Bangabandhu: Rajapaksa
Most Read
- Researchers find cause of rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca vaccine
- Development under Hasina’s leadership is the best honour for Bangabandhu: Rajapaksa
- Bangladesh reports 1,899 virus cases, 18 deaths in a day
- Tributes pour in for Moudud Ahmed, senior politician and lawyer
- Let us build a developed Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu: Hasina
- DG of health services, other officials contract COVID-19
- Police raid villages in Sunamganj after attacks on Hindu homes
- Boult sets up crushing win for NZ against Bangladesh
- US Congress introduces resolution to commemorate Bangladesh’s independence
- Three children found buried in Bangladesh