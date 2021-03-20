Bangladesh signs 6 MoUs with Sri Lanka to enhance bilateral cooperation

The initial deals were inked during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa at the premier's office in Dhaka on Saturday.

Later, the prime minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters about the deals.

Hasina and Rajapaksa had held a private discussion before the delegations of the two countries sat in a bilateral meeting.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell and State Minister for Rural Housing and Construction and Building Materials Industries Indika Anuruddha signed an MoU to strengthen cooperation in youth development.

An MoU between the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) and Sri Lanka's Council for Agricultural Research Policy (SLCARP) was also signed along with an agreement for the exchange of technical assistance between Dhaka and Colombo.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque and State Minister for Money and Capital Markets and State Enterprise Reforms Ajith Nivard Cabraal signed an MoU to bolster cooperation in the training of nurses and health workers.

An MoU between the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies and Sri Lanka's Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute of International Relations and Strategic Studies along with another agreement to implement a cultural exchange programme between the two countries from 2021 to 2025.

Rajapaksha arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day visit. He subsequently addressed a programme organised at the National Parade Ground on the occasions of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.