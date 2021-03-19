Three children found buried in Bangladesh

The incident occurred at Kishamot village on Friday, said Sundarganj Police Station OC Abdullahil Zaman.

The victims are Rifat Mia, 4, whose family live in the village, and his cousins Hazrat Ali, 7, and Abir Hossain, 5.

Citing their families, the OC said Hazrat and Abir came to visit their grandparents’ home some days ago.

The three went missing on Friday morning after stepping out of home to play.

As the family began searching for them in the afternoon, neighbours said they saw the three boys near the road which was full of holes with the soil kept in piles next to the holes for development work.

The bodies were found when the locals removed the soil from one of the holes.

“We think the soil fell on them when they were playing,” OC Zaman said and added that the police were investigating the incident.