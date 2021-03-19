Three children found buried in Bangladesh
Gaibandha Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Mar 2021 09:46 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2021 09:46 PM BdST
Three children have been found buried in a tragedy believed to have been caused by the collapse of a pile of soil dug for the development of a road in Gaibandha’s Sundarganj.
The incident occurred at Kishamot village on Friday, said Sundarganj Police Station OC Abdullahil Zaman.
The victims are Rifat Mia, 4, whose family live in the village, and his cousins Hazrat Ali, 7, and Abir Hossain, 5.
Citing their families, the OC said Hazrat and Abir came to visit their grandparents’ home some days ago.
The three went missing on Friday morning after stepping out of home to play.
As the family began searching for them in the afternoon, neighbours said they saw the three boys near the road which was full of holes with the soil kept in piles next to the holes for development work.
The bodies were found when the locals removed the soil from one of the holes.
“We think the soil fell on them when they were playing,” OC Zaman said and added that the police were investigating the incident.
- Development is the best honour for Bangabandhu: Rajapaksa
- Govt reports 1,899 new virus cases, 18 deaths
- US Congress resolution commemorates Bangladesh’s independence
- Police raid villages after attacks on Hindu homes
- Sri Lankan PM arrives in Dhaka
- My father's childhood: Sheikh Rehana
- First armed resistance to Pakistan in Joydebpur
- Ekushey Book Fair opens in pandemic
- Three children found buried in Bangladesh
- Development under Hasina’s leadership is the best honour for Bangabandhu: Rajapaksa
- Bangladesh reports 1,899 virus cases, 18 deaths in a day
- US Congress introduces resolution to commemorate Bangladesh’s independence
- Police raid villages in Sunamganj after attacks on Hindu homes
- Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa arrives in Dhaka
Most Read
- Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa arrives in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports 1,899 virus cases, 18 deaths in a day
- First Bengali armed resistance to Pakistani forces came in Joydebpur on Mar 19, 1971
- Police raid villages in Sunamganj after attacks on Hindu homes
- Bangladesh, Maldives plan to sign PTA to bolster ties
- World Bank gives Bangladesh $500m in loans for COVID vaccination
- Putin, in state TV quip, wishes Biden good health after US president calls him killer
- Bangladesh yet to decide on fresh lockdown: minister
- US, China spar with rare harsh public rebukes in first in-person talks of Biden presidency
- US Congress introduces resolution to commemorate Bangladesh’s independence